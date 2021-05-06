renBTC Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18.87 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. renBTC has a market cap of $713.85 million and approximately $18.87 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for about $56,579.23 or 1.00202326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About renBTC

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,617 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

