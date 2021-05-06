Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for LightPath Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LPTH. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

LPTH opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $66.65 million, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.44. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

