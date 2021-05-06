Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stella-Jones Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stella-Jones in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.00 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SJ. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.94.

SJ stock opened at C$52.94 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$30.38 and a 12 month high of C$54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

