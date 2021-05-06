Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Virco Mfg. Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Virco Mfg. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virco Mfg.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIRC. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

VIRC opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 million, a P/E ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRC. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

