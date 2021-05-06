Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

