Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCMD. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -120.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

