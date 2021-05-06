Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lundin Mining (LUN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN):

5/3/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Lundin Mining was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.50.

4/27/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

4/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$14.50 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$15.60 to C$16.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

4/6/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$12.80 to C$13.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have a C$13.75 price target on the stock.

Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.89. 3,524,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,984. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$5.68 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.96.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 19.99%.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

