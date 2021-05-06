Retirement Capital Strategies Makes New $8.88 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,000. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Retirement Capital Strategies owned approximately 1.34% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,430 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTN traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,358. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $42.95 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

