Reviewing Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 262.57 -$27.48 million ($2.52) -0.79

Gene Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Windtree Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Windtree Therapeutics N/A -43.46% -26.55%

Volatility and Risk

Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gene Biotherapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 512.50%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. It focuses on acquiring and developing gene-based therapeutics. The company, through its subsidiary, Angionetics, Inc., focuses on the clinical advancement and commercialization of Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy Phase 3 product candidate designed for the potential treatment of patients with refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It also holds royalties on the commercialization of Excellagen technology platform for advanced wound care in Eurasian countries. The company was formerly known as Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension. The company has a collaboration with University of Milan-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

