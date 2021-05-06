Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RVLV has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.58.

Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

