REVV (REVV) Price Tops $0.23

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. One REVV coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REVV has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. REVV has a market capitalization of $63.89 million and $3.43 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00083309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00064821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.91 or 0.00807781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00102904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,033.47 or 0.08997268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.