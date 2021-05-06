RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 37.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in RingCentral by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.26.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $1,519,866.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,745.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,371 shares of company stock worth $18,956,540. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RNG opened at $290.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.29 and a 200 day moving average of $341.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.55 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

