Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Given a C$1.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on Rio2 (CVE:RIO) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE RIO opened at C$0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.81. Rio2 has a 1 year low of C$0.46 and a 1 year high of C$1.03.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile; and seven prospects in the north of Chile. Rio2 Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

