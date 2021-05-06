RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on REI.UN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a na rating and issued a C$18.50 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.75.

Shares of REI.UN stock opened at C$20.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.96. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Analyst Recommendations for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)

