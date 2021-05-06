RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires 771,370 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 125.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.0% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $93,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.74. 10,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,069. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.