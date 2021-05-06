RiverFront Investment Group LLC Buys 8,582 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.78. 85,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,405,368. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

