RiverFront Investment Group LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Humana by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.45.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUM traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $461.84. 13,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.06 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $426.18 and its 200 day moving average is $410.26.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

