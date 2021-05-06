RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,360 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after acquiring an additional 234,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $166,008,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,021,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,465,000 after purchasing an additional 126,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,538. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

