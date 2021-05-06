RiverFront Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,721 shares during the quarter. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF makes up about 0.7% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $33,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000.

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,738. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.88. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $46.83 and a 1-year high of $69.74.

