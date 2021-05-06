RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 823,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $70,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99,178 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 14,356 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 229,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,171. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

