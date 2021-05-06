Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 6,452 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 166.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 330,300 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after buying an additional 54,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,783,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.