Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,324,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,677,000 after purchasing an additional 759,662 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,616,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,349,000 after buying an additional 222,013 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 427,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 202,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $9,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $62.18 on Thursday. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -124.36 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDFN. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

