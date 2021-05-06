Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $365,000 Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $1,894,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $236,531.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at $796,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 273,832 shares of company stock worth $6,359,979 over the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

