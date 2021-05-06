Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

NYSE KBH opened at $49.33 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.