Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 18,863 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,863 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL opened at $134.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.96, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $137.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average of $105.52.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

