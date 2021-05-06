Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 19,613 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,613 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Calix were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,791,000 after acquiring an additional 253,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Calix by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,373,000 after buying an additional 262,318 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Calix by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,178,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALX stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 326.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BWS Financial started coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.48.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

