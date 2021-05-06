Robert W. Baird Raises Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $35.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s current price.

LESL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Shares of LESL opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 71.36. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

