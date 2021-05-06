Robinson Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,360. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

