Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $7.05 Million Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 433,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,711 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund comprises 3.8% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 84,145 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 350.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 68,485 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $748,000.

Shares of MHD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.48. 111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,875. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

