Robinson Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,590 BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 845,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 160,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares during the period.

MCA stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,093. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

