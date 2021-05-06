Robinson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 142,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund comprises 1.2% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MQY. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MQY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $16.24. 976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

