Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $313.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $313.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.36.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,275. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $183.67 and a 1-year high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,010,328. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

