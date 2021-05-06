Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Issues Earnings Results

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,022. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $485.57 million, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.61. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $66.06.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCKY shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.