Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $610 million-$620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $549.40 million.

Shares of ROKU traded down $19.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.18. 9,701,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,115. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.52. Roku has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $412.37.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $125,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,515 shares of company stock worth $236,374,425. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.