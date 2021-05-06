Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,790 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.73. 1,487,209 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.