Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $16.04 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 6.2% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.61. 12,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,411. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $227.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.51.

