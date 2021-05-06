Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.05. 255,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,772. The stock has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.37. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

