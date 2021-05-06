Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Increased to $499.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $486.00 to $499.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $450.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.71. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $344.76 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.