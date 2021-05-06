Roth Capital Boosts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $430.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $380.00 to $430.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $332.69.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $319.33 on Monday. Generac has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.64 and a 200-day moving average of $270.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, analysts predict that Generac will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,365 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 2,155.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

