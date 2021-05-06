Rotten (ROT) Price Tops $0.0151 on Major Exchanges

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Rotten has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $13,748.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rotten has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rotten coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00083941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00062534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.13 or 0.00786747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00101375 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.10 or 0.08889502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00046134 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 70,388,081 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.