Royal Bank of Canada Boosts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to $23.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RIOCF. TD Securities lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.35.

Shares of RIOCF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,588. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $18.09.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

