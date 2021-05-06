Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of STJPF opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.