Royal Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM opened at $115.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.40 and its 200-day moving average is $112.96. The firm has a market cap of $598.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.