Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 104,031 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $578.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $295.41 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $571.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.36. The company has a market cap of $359.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.65, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

