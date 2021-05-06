RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $5.20

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $4.71. RPC shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 7,294 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPC news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 769,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,692,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

