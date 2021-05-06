Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Million

Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce sales of $2.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $5.90 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $25.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $122.67 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $353.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after buying an additional 811,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after buying an additional 359,110 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after buying an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $17,967,000.

Shares of SAGE stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.07. The company had a trading volume of 474,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,505. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

