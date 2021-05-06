Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Mizuho

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $71.72. 8,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,782. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.18. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 111.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 69,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 146.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 284,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 125.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.