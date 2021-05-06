salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock opened at $215.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.91 and a 200-day moving average of $230.13. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $162.92 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,335 shares of company stock worth $39,299,306 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

