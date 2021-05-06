San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Down 17.2%

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG)’s stock price traded down 17.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 111,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 116,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile (CVE:SLG)

Kairos Metals Corp. provides copper, gold, and silver exploration services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

