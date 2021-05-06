Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Shares Down 2.4%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 2,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.

Santos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSLZY)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.